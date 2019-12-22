North Dakota Women’s Basketball Rolls Past Waldorf

NDSU's 92-26 win was their Largest Margin of Victory on the season

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back Sunday afternoon, as the Bison beat Waldorf 92-26 at the Scheels Center.

NDSU improved to 3-9 on the year in the final non-conference game of the season. The Warriors are 2-9 and played the game as an exhibition. NDSU will open Summit League play on Sunday, Dec. 29 at Denver. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. (central) at Magness Arena.

Senior Rylee Nudell and junior Michelle Gaislerova each scored 18 points to pace the Bison. It was a season-high for Nudell, who played in her 100th game as a Bison. Gaislerova moved into fourth in school history with her 147th career 3-pointer. Cirkeline Rimdal added a career-high 17 points, as all nine Bison that stepped on the floor hit at least one shot. Tina Lair-VanMeter led the Warriors with 12 points. Danneka Voegeli tied a career-high with 12 rebounds, while Emily Dietz grabbed seven. Gaislerova and Olivia Skibiel each had six boards. Nicole Scales had a career-high eight assists, while Ryan Cobbins had a career-high three. Voegeli finished with four steals, while Scales, Rimdal and Skibiel each had two, a career-high for all four.

The Bison were 35-of-77 (45.5%) from the floor and 14-of-35 (40%) from 3-point range. The 14 3-pointers are the fifth most in school history, while the 35 attempts are the second most in school history. Waldorf was 12-of-53 (22.6%) from the field, while missing on all nine attempts from downtown. The Warriors were perfect on both trips to the free throw line, while the Bison were 8-of-10. NDSU held advantages in points off turnovers (30-2), points in the paint (40-20), second chance points (23-4), fast break points (19-0) and bench points (36-4).

NDSU scored the final 11 points of the first quarter, taking a 30-4 lead after the first 10 minutes. The Bison scored the final 13 points of the second quarter to take a 51-10 lead at halftime. NDSU closed the game on a 12-4 run over the final 7:16 for the 92-26 victory.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics