Baby Stocking Stuffers at Sanford Health

Sanford Health is giving new families a special gift during this holiday week.

FARGO, ND – Newborn babies are being dressed up in Christmas gear: a stocking and cap.

They will go home with a stocking filled with stuffed animals and essentials.

The program is running at the Family Birth Center at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

Sanford started the program to bring an extra dash of joy during a stressful time for most families.

“It’s just so cute! It’s a new gift. It’s something exciting we can do for the families. Nobody plans to be here on Christmas. This isn’t how you’d normally spend your Christmas, so it’s just something fun we can do for them.” said Tailor Rudolph, a Registered Nurse at Sanford Health.

The program has been running for the past decade.