Cooperstown, ND woman’s death caused by hypothermia

Courtesy: Posi Lock Puller Inc.

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – Griggs County Sheriff Wes Straight says the results of an autopsy determined that Tamara Sommerville died of hypothermia.

A neighbor reported finding the body of the 54-year old Cooperstown woman along a fence next to church shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Straight says foul play is not suspected but he says the death is under investigation.

Sommerville was president of Posi Lock Puller, Inc, an industrial manufacturer and one of the largest employers in the Cooperstown area.