Finding The Way To Frisco

FARGO, ND – The Bison gave fans an early Christmas present this year with their victory over Montana State to send them back to the FCS championship game.

Now, the Bison are heading back to Frisco. A holiday tradition that fans are getting familiar with.

“It’s sort of an annual event, you get to talk to people once a year that maybe you don’t talk to the rest of the year. Then it’s fun too because in the summer time you run into these people and remember all the good times.” said Tod Ganje, the manager of Travel Incorporated.

Similar to all holiday traditions, this one can require quite a bit of planning, especially if you plan on heading down to Texas with the team.

Travel Incorporated is hoping to ease some of the stress of planning by doing it all for you, and help find an early Christmas present for the hardcore Bison fan in your life. They offer 3-day travel packages that handle all of your travel and lodging needs for the trip to Frisco.

“Before the win, people ask about it ‘Ya know this is something I’m thinking of getting for my husband’ or whatever. We hear the stories about people finding out on Christmas morning that they get to go. It’s pretty exciting to hear those stories.” said Tod.

They say although the annual tradition has hardly changed over the last nine years, fans are still just as excited.

“The other excitement that people are really looking forward too is James Madison. We’ve had a chance to beat them once in a championship game, but I think we still have a little bit of a chip on our shoulder.” said Tod Ganje.

The travel package can be quite costly, and at around $1,700 per person, the total price may go even higher. That’s because the package doesn’t include tickets to the big game. Still, the travel agency says that people are booking the package at a steady pace.

Tickets could be requested from NDSU up until 4:00 Monday afternoon, but with no guarentee to get a ticket, some fans may be forced to go to the resale market where ticket prices range from $100 to over $900.

The official NCAA ticket exchange program has prices averaging at around $300.00, with some as low as $190.00

Resale companies like StubHub and SeatGeek are offering tickets in the lower $100 range.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for that Bison fan in your life this Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, you’ve got a lot of choices, and a ticket to the big game in Frisco can still be one of them.