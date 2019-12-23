Monday Match: Tyler And Drew

Give the gift of mentorship this holiday season by volunteering through Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center. Let’s meet one of these Big Brothers, Tyler, and his Little, Drew:

• They have been matched for 7½ years!

• They like to watch football, work out, and go to the movies

• Drew has shared that he really feels like he’s a part of Tyler’s family

There are currently 97 kids waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future. To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.