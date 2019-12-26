Community pulls together to help local family undergoing tough circumstances

Margaret MacVicar and Richard Dagostino will be evicted from their trailer home on Monday

FARGO, N.D. — Some say it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

But for one Fargo couple, this holiday season has been far from it.

“My take on it was just, ‘Hurry up and be over.’ I didn’t want the holidays to come. Didn’t want to deal with the holidays. It was just too much to deal with. I just wanted it to be over,” says Margaret MacVicar.

It all began last year, when Margaret’s boyfriend, Richard got foot surgery that ended up causing him so much pain he could hardly walk or stand.

“When you have to do the first one twice and you have a whole ‘nother foot to do — so I’m thinking first things first and I’m hoping that the future will be bright, you know, get ourselves back on our feet again a day at a time,” says Richard.

At the time, Richard was in so much pain he couldn’t work.

He ended up losing his furniture refinishing shop, and they say things only got worse from there.

“I think that was kind of the start of the downward spiral, and then we ended up losing some vehicles and got behind on the rent and bills and things like that, and it just kind of snowballed, so it’s been a little rough.”

Margaret and Richard have only three days to gather or sell as much of their stuff before getting evicted from their trailer home.

“We’ll probably end up getting a motel room somewhere, at least just to start. A couple days or something and then try and go from there.”

A glimmer of hope for the two came about a week ago, when Margaret started a GoFundMe page and asked for the community’s help.

“I’ve never done anything like that before, and it’s just amazing how people come through for strangers, and it amazes me,” she says.

The couple has received a little over 500 dollars and plenty of uplifting messages.

“Things like, you know, I hope Blueberry and Olive can get some food, which they do, they have plenty of food now,” says Margaret.

They say every single day is a new beginning.

“Just try and keep smiling I guess and keep a positive outlook saying it could be worse. We’ve been down before. We’ll be fine. We’ll get ourselves back up,” says Richard.

If you’d like to donate to Margaret and Richard, you can do so by clicking this link: GoFundMe page.