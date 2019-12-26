Senator Kevin Cramer Receives “Gold Insulin Vial”

He was awarded for his work on lowering the cost of insulin.

FARGO, N.D. — Members of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation presented the senator with the “Gold Insulin Vial” and shared stories about their day to day struggles.

Senator Cramer along with other members of the Senate have been working towards bringing down the cost of insulin, holding manufacturers responsible for the increase of prices of this vital medicine and looking to further study the Insulin Affordability Crisis.

“Whenever I can get people from North Dakota who live with the policies that we either pass or fail to pass,that helps me, first of all, tell their story in Washington, which is compelling to my colleagues. It also puts reality in the context of policy,” says Senator Cramer.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, about 50,000 people in North Dakota live with Diabetes.