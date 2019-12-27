Fireworks sold now until January 1st in North Dakota

Make sure to follow safety guidelines when using fireworks

HORACE, N.D. — Fireworks can be sold to North Dakotans today through January 1st.

Non-North Dakota residents can buy fireworks in North Dakota any time of the year.

Those living in West Fargo are allowed to light fireworks within city limits on New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on January 1st.

If you are planning on taking part in the celebrations, make sure you’re following proper safety precautions.

“Just use the product as it requires you to, you know, give enough distance, always light it safely, never stick your head over a firework, always make sure it’s out before you’re done with it, and just use common sense, and you’ll never have a problem,” says Starr Fireworks sales manager Steve Littlefield.

Consumer fireworks cannot be used on public property in Minnesota.