Like Father Like Son

New NDSU Commit Ty Satter follows in Father, Tony's footsteps

FARGO, ND – Fargo Davies senior Ty Satter recently signed a letter of intent to North Dakota State Football. He won’t be the first from his family to sport that last name on the NDSU Roster. His father, Tony, a 2011 hall of fame inductee, won two national championships with the Bison.

Both of them joined Sports Extra in studio to discuss the Satter legacy continuing.