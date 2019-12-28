Fargo Public Works crews prepare for the worst as winds get stronger

There will be about 28 workers on the night shift plowing the streets

FARGO, N.D.- Crews began plowing emergency routes this morning as they expect conditions to get worse on Sunday.

They will try to plow residential areas before the wind picks up.

They say for them, the biggest game changer is the wind.

“Once you start plowing, drifting will be losing lanes, it will be difficult to keep certain roadways. It’s going to be a north wind, so east, west roads are going to be extremely difficult and there will be missing lanes. And it will be hard to recoup them after a period of time,” says Lee Anderson, Supervisor at Fargo Public Works.

Lee adds that like any other storm, it will take weeks to clean up.