Winter Storm Warning For Most Of The Region.
The winter storm warning is in effect until 6:00 a.m. Monday.
FARGO,ND — Much of the KVRR viewing area is under a Winter Storm Warning through Monday morning.
Travel is expected to be hindered by heavy snow throughout the region this weekend.
For the latest information on road conditions and closures visit https://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/ for North Dakota and https://hb.511mn.org/ for Minnesota.
The KVRR Weather Authority Forecast:
Saturday: Cloudy with snow moving in and highs near 30. Winds from the north/northeast at 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy with heavy snow, blowing snow and very strong winds from the north at 20-40 mph. Highs in the upper 20s.
Monday: Cloudy with some leftover light snow, mostly in the morning. Blowing snow continues. Highs around 20.
New Years Eve: Mostly cloudy with flurries and highs near 20.
New Years Day: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.