Clay County Pulls Plows Off County Roads Due To Weather

CLAY COUNTY, MINN. — In Moorhead, residential plows will not be going out until 10:00 on Sunday.

You are asked to move all vehicles from the streets to make it easier for the plows to get through.

In Clay County the snowplows are being pulled off county roads due to the extreme weather conditions.

The sheriff’s department says it’s due to low visibility and unsafe conditions.

The department says plows were also getting stuck due to the high drifts that have been building up.

They say the best thing people can do is stay inside and avoid travel.