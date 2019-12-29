Fargo Public Works Plowing Throughout Night To Clear Roads

The Department Will Be Working To Clear Open Neighborhoods

FARGO, N.D. — Overnight snowfall is going to be leaving the city of Fargo Public Works going around the clock to try and clear up some pathways for people.

The department says it’s going to try and reach residential areas in town.

However, the department says drifts as high as 4 to 5 feet will cause severe challenges for the plows and drivers.

They say it’s going to be a long process to punch open holes in a lot of neighborhoods that have been bombarded with snow.

“They are no different from anything else, they can only do what they can do and a lot of these areas are drifted in truck plows can’t even do anything it needs larger equipment like loaders and graters,” Fargo Public Works Lee Anderson said.

Andersen says for people who are still out on the road to make sure they try their best to not park on both sides of the road because it makes it difficult for the plow drivers to do their job.