Holiday lights at Lindenwood Park go dim early

FARGO, N.D. – The holiday lights have gone out at Lindenwood Park.

Fargo-Moorhead Sertoma Club pulled the plug one day early on its annual Holiday Lights in Lindenwood Park. They say they are very disappointed to have to close early, but with the large amount of snow we received the park is impassible.

The lights display was supposed to run through New Year’s Eve.

Dozens of businesses and organizations took part in the annual tradition which has gone on for 20 years.

Proceeds stay local and benefit the Sertoma Club’s charitable sponsorships. Food that is donated is given to local food pantries.