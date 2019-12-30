Snow Totals for Dec 28th-30th
Here are the snow amounts for the storm from Saturday to Monday morning. Most of the observations are from Monday morning but a few are Sunday night and me be a little higher than reported. These reports come from the National Weather Service offices in Grand Forks and Bismarck along with KVRR viewers. Thanks to those that sent in reports, the wind made this a very difficult storm to measure.
|Ellendale
|26.0
|La Moure
|24.0
|Montpelier
|21.0
|Forbes
|21.0
|Jud
|20.0
|Wishek
|18.0
|Fredonia
|18.0
|Ashley
|17.9
|Luverne
|17.3
|Forman
|17.0
|Oklee
|16.0
|Brooks
|16.0
|Jamestown
|16.0
|Mapleton
|14.0
|Medina
|14.0
|Flom
|14.0
|Grand Forks AFB
|13.5
|Bagley
|13.0
|Climax
|13.0
|Fisher
|13.0
|Pingree
|13.0
|Grand Forks
|12.9
|Fargo
|12.3
|Warren
|12.0
|Michigan
|10.5
|Detroit Lakes
|10.4
|Twin Valley
|10.0
|Mooreton
|10.0
|Niagara
|9.0
|Pelican Rapds
|9.0
|McHenry
|9.0
|New York Mills
|9.0
|Fergus Falls
|8.8
|Breckenridge
|8.6
|Lidgerwood
|8.5
|Rothsay
|8.0
|Roseau
|7.0
|Fessenden
|5.5
|Devils Lake
|5.0
|Oberon
|5.0
|Pembina
|2.5