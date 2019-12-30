Snow Totals for Dec 28th-30th

Rob Kupec,

Here are the snow amounts for the storm from Saturday to Monday morning.  Most of the observations are from Monday morning but a few are Sunday night and me be a little higher than reported.  These reports come from the National Weather Service offices in Grand Forks and Bismarck along with KVRR viewers. Thanks to those that sent in reports, the wind made this a very difficult storm to measure.

Ellendale 26.0
La Moure 24.0
Montpelier 21.0
Forbes 21.0
Jud 20.0
Wishek 18.0
Fredonia 18.0
Ashley 17.9
Luverne 17.3
Forman 17.0
Oklee 16.0
Brooks 16.0
Jamestown 16.0
Mapleton 14.0
Medina 14.0
Flom 14.0
Grand Forks AFB 13.5
Bagley 13.0
Climax 13.0
Fisher 13.0
Pingree 13.0
Grand Forks 12.9
Fargo 12.3
Warren 12.0
Michigan 10.5
Detroit Lakes 10.4
Twin Valley 10.0
Mooreton 10.0
Niagara 9.0
Pelican Rapds 9.0
McHenry 9.0
New York Mills 9.0
Fergus Falls 8.8
Breckenridge 8.6
Lidgerwood 8.5
Rothsay 8.0
Roseau 7.0
Fessenden 5.5
Devils Lake 5.0
Oberon 5.0
Pembina 2.5
