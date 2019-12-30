Winter Storm Creates Harsh Firefighting Conditions

Fargo Firefighters spend hours in the storm dealing with a big fire last night and early into the morning after a car explosion in South Fargo.

The fire started in this building at 3301 15th Street South after 8 o’clock Sunday night.

The blizzard conditions made fighting the fire difficult.

They had some issues with fire hydrants due to the heavy snow.

The initial call was for a car that had exploded and was on fire in a building structure.

There were no injuries.

About a one-block section of the street is a sheet of ice from water used to put out the flames.

“It’s hard on our staffing, It’s hard on our equipment. It definitely provides additional challenges to our operation. Our guys are good at dealing with it. Weather is just something here that we have to deal with” said Jason Ness, the battalion chief for the Fargo Fire Department.

The blaze required 9 fire trucks and nearly 30 firefighters to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.