City of Fargo Will Focus on Clearing Snow Downtown

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Public Works utilized all crewmembers and equipment throughout the overnight on residential roadways. As of this morning, 19th Avenue North is fully reopened.

Tonight (Tuesday) and throughout the overnight into Wednesday, Fargo crews will be removing snowfall from the downtown area’s avenues. The downtown’s streets will be the focus on Wednesday evening/early Thursday.

On-street parking in the downtown may be a challenge for the next few days as staff members work to blade, clear and haul the snow. Those who plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Downtown Fargo are asked to consider carpooling, ridesharing or using public transit to help reduce the amount of individual vehicles downtown.

Additionally, Fargo Public Works requests the public’s assistance in affording equipment and crew members sufficient room to remove the snow. Please stay a safe distance from the equipment hauling snow, especially in the downtown area where congestion is greater.

The City of Fargo appreciates the patience of its residents and visitors as it works around the clock to recover from this major winter storm.