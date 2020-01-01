Wild to host Winter Classic next year at Target Field

The NHL announced Wednesday that the Minnesota Wild will host the Winter Classic in 2021, a first for the team.

The game will take place a year from Wednesday, on January 1, 2021, at Target Field in Minneapolis. The outdoor hockey game that was launched in 2008 has become a New Year’s tradition for hockey fans.

The NHL has not yet determined which team the Wild will take on. Ticket information has also not yet been announced.

The game will mark the Wild’s first classic and the second outdoor game for the team.