Eelpout Festival in Walker, Minnesota Canceled

The ice fishing tournament was scheduled for February 20-23

WALKER, Minn. — A popular ice fishing tournament in Walker, Minnesota has been canceled this year.

Organizers of the International Eelpout Festival posted to Facebook to let anglers know of the change.

They say it’s because attendance has multiplied over the past few years and with that comes more traffic, trash and safety concerns.

The costs to clean up after the festival were too high to keep up with county requirements.

The event was scheduled for February 20th through the 23rd.