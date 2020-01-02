Grantley Johnson Fulfills Dream of Designing A Jersey

He was able to design a jersey for the Fargo Force hockey team.

FARGO, N.D.- Grantley Johnson is a 7 year old boy who is battling his second round of leukemia.

He loves drawing and art.

Grantley got the chance to design a jersey for the team that they will wear on February 22 when they play the Sioux City Musketeers during Sanford Children’s Night.

Grantley was able to see his designs come to life as he and his family were gifted with jerseys of their own ahead of the game.

“He has his Grantley logo, his super G logo. And he absolutely loves his Super G logo, and that’s just showing how strong he is. And then the leukemia ribbons, because he has leukemia and that’s what he fought for,” Says Leah Johnson , Grantley’s mom.

The jerseys will be sold at a live auction after the game with the proceeds going to Sanford Children’s Hospital.