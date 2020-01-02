Man Suspected of DWI Arrested in Polk County after Crash

The man was traveling on County Road 113 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole.

MENTOR, Minn.–The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of DWI in Mentor shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The man was transported to a hospital in Crookston where he was treated for non-life threatening injures.