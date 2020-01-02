TSA agents stop woman with gun at Bismarck airport

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman with a gun and several rounds of ammunition was stopped by TSA agents at the Bismarck airport.

Police say the woman was about to board a Delta flight Wednesday morning. She was armed with a loaded handgun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

The gun was located in a case inside a carry-on bag. The woman claimed that she was not aware she was carrying the gun.

The woman was not arrested. Police say she was allowed to board the plane after the gun and ammo were turned over to a friend.