Coach of the Week: MSUM Women’s Basketball Caoch Karla Nelson

Dragons Coach Karla Nelson Talks 2019 Season

FARGO, N.D. — Heading into Friday night’s game against Winona State, MSU-Moorhead Women’s Basketball sat at 10 and 3 on the season with just one loss in NSIC Conference play.

The Dragons started out 6 and 0 before heading to the Oahu Classic in Hawaii and dropping their first two games of the year.

Head coach Karla Nelson joined KVRR’s Nick Couzin to discuss all that and more as KVRR’s Coach of the Week.