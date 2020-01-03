Fargo Police Seek Assistance Identifying Hit and Run Driver

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is asking for information that may help identify the driver involved in a hit and run crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of 48 Street S. and 13 Avenue S. at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Friday.

The driver has been described as a 17 to 18-year-old lighter-skinned African American man. He is approximately 5’10”, less than 200 pounds, has short curly dreadlock hair and last seen wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants.

The vehicle involved was a 2007 blue Chevrolet Malibu with no license plates and an unregistered VIN.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man. Anyone with information is asked to call 701-241-1306 ext. 7094.