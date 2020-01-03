LIVE: Thompson Square In-Studio Performance

Husband-And-Wife Country Duo Playing Shooting Star Casino Friday Night

Keifer and Shawna have been a couple far longer than they’ve been a music act together.

Together they’re #1 Country artist Thompson Square.

They’re playing at the Mustang Lounge Live Kick Off Event at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, MN.

Their free show starts at 7 p.m. Friday, January 3rd.

They’re supporting their new album, “Masterpiece”.

Check out their performance of the title track on the album, written in honor of their son.

And click here for more information on their show.