Morris Area Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threat

At this point, all students and staff have been evacuated.

MORRIS, MN — Morris Police Chief Reggie Welle reports that Morris Area High School staff located a bomb threat message written on a white board in the high school.

The Morris Police Department, Morris Fire Department and assisting agencies are still on scene continuing the investigation.

Superintendent Troy Ferguson via Facebook sent the following from Morris Area Schools.

This morning a staff member found a bomb threat message written on a white board.

We are evacuating our schools and and sending all staff and students to UMM.

We will send our busses to UMM and begin the process of transporting students home.

Local law enforcement is coordinating a sweep of the building and no one will be allowed back into the building until it is cleared.

Please walk your students to UMM now.

No one is allowed to take a car or backpacks no going to lockers.