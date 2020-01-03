Shanley Boys’ Basketball Head Coach & Asst. Coach Resign

FARGO, N.D. – Two Shanley High School boys’ basketball coaches resign six games into the season.

Head Coach Andrew Burns and Assistant Coach Connor Dunn have stepped down.

In a statement, Burns says he was expecting parents to demand his resignation at practice Thursday and he decided to step aside. He adds he and Dunn decided it would not be in the best interest of the players to continue on. Burns says he had not been contacted by parents about any concerns.

Shanley considers the resignations a personnel matter.