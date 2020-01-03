Vehicles Parked On Downtown Fargo Streets to be Impounded on Saturday

FARGO, N.D.–Vehicles parked on Downtown Fargo streets will be impounded beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday to ensure Fargo Public Works crews can finish removing snow.

This includes all streets between 1st Avenue S. and 6th Avenue N. from 2nd Street to University Drive.

Snow removal will begin Friday evening into Saturday morning. Avenues in the downtown area will be available to park on during this time.

The City of Fargo is encouraging residents to use the available parking ramps and surface lots, many of which are free to park after 5 p.m.

The public is also asked to stay a safe distance from the snow hauling equipment.