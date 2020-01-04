Grace Lutheran School Gathers Volunteers To Remove Snow From Roof

As students return from winter break, many schools have been left with piles of snow on their roofs.

FARGO, N.D. — After being being blanketed in inches of snow Grace Lutheran School got help from volunteers to help remove snow from the roof.

Family, Friends and community members from the Grace Lutheran School gathered to remove the snow that had accumulated after the winter storm.

They are hoping to finish by Saturday.

“Because of that big storm and wind that we had, we’ve just got a lot, a lot of snow up there and if we don’t get it off, either too much weight or eventually leaking into the classroom, so yeah, we got to get it off,” Volunteer Ken Koehler said.

There were about 10 volunteers removing the snow from the roof.