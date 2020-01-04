MSUM Women’s Basketball Rolls Pas Upper Iowa

The Dragons took a commanding lead en route to a 76-32 victory on Saturday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A dominant first-half defensive effort helped the Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team cruise to a 76-32 rout of Upper Iowa in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM is now 11-4 overall and 6-2 in the NSIC while Upper Iowa fell to 2-12 overall and 1-7 in the league. The Dragons are now 24-0 all-time vs. Upper Iowa, with all of the meetings coming under Head Coach Karla Nelson .

MSUM held the Peacocks to 18.4 percent shooting (9-of-49) for the night, including just 12.5 percent (3-of-24) in the first half. MSUM forced 18 turnovers. Steve d’Eustachio Stat of the Game: The 32 points surrendered by MSUM is the fewest in a game since the Dragons allowed 31 in an 81-31 win over Martin Luther College in the 1976-77. The school record for fewest points allowed is 22 set earlier that year in a 91-22 win over Huron.

Balanced provided the key on offense with 12 Dragons scoring in the game and six players scoring eight points or more. . Senior forward Megan Hintz and sophomore forward Peyton Boom had 10 points each, while sophomore guard Natalie Steichen had nine points, six assists and four steals. Senior forward Madi Green had eight points and 10 rebounds while junior guard Sarah Jacobson and sophomore post player Nicole Brown had nine points each. Brown’s nine points tied a career-high.

The tone was set in the first half by the Dragon defense. Upper Iowa hit a three-pointer at the 9:32 mark of the first quarter but would not score again for the next 15:28 of the first half. Meanwhile, the Dragons built a commanding 27-3 lead after a Green basket with 6:19 left in the first half.

The Dragons took a 37-10 lead into halftime. The Dragons held Upper Iowa to just 3-of-24 shooting (12.5 percent) in the first half and forced 12 Peacock turnovers. Jacobson paced a balanced Dragon first half with seven points while Green and Hintz had six each.

MSUM pushed the lead to as many as 44 in the second half on its way to the win. The Dragons also had a commanding 47-29 edge in rebounds, with Hintz adding six and junior guard Lauren Fech averaging five.

Sophomore guard Nicole Herbranson had a season-high six points for MSUM.

The Dragons are on the road the next two weekends, starting on Jan. 10 at Bemidji State.