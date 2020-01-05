UND Men’s and Women’s Basketball Improve to 2-0 in Summit League Play

Beat Purdue Fort-Wayne in Conference Home Opener

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota men’s and women’s basketball sealed off wins in Summit League conference play against Purdue Fort-Wayne.

The men won 83-69 while the women’s team won 91-85.

On the women’s side, career highs from guard Lily Kelpin who had 22 points on 6 of 8 from three point land. Forward Megan Zander also knotted 18.

On the men’s side, guard Marlon Stewart with 29 points in the victory.

Next up for both teams is Omaha with the men’s game on Wednesday night and the women’s on Thursday.

Both tips scheduled for 7 p.m. from The Betty.