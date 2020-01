Man Arrested at Fargo Cashwise after Threatening to Shoot People

Police say the man was unarmed.

FARGO, N.D.–A man was arrested after he threatened to shoot multiple people at a Cashwise on Monday.

Officers responded to 1401 33rd Street S. and were able to quickly detain the man without incident.

Police say the man was unarmed. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.