NDSU Football Ready For Familiar Championship Game Week

Bison Leave Wednesday for Frisco

Its a phrase that has not been said for the last three weeks that can now be said, its game week. North Dakota State football leaves Wednesday afternoon for their Eighth FCS Championship appearance in the last nine seasons.

Frisco, Texas and Toyota Stadium has become a place Bison fans and players are accustomed to being around this time in January every year.

Despite the youth of this season’s group, the 14 seniors, who have been part of the last four championships, know very well what’s to come in the week leading up..

“Its a little different just because of the make up of our football team,” head coach Matt Entz said. “With only 14 seniors and the number of young players we have on the football team, there’s a wide variety of guys who have never played actually in the venue, they’ve been there, they’ve seen it. I guess to a certain extent, that’s comforting but at the end of the day, you still have to execute between the yard lines.”

As weird as it sounds, its routine for us,” senior safety James Hendricks said. “Were practicing on Wednesday morning, were going to go down there and do what we’ve done four of the last five years at least for us seniors. Its not anything out of the ordinary. We’ve been use to everything over this last winter camp and looking forward to using that to our advantage this week.”

Its the same. Its the same through and through,” senior running back Ty Brooks said. “I feel like we practice the same. Were going to play the same, play hard play physical and just hopefully come out with a win.”

Kick-off from Frisco is set for 11 A.M. Saturday and KVRR’s coverage begins on Wednesday with Nick Couzin and Jackson Roberts live from the venue.