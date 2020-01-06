“Once The Musical” Fargodome Stop Canceled

The production was set to be here on February 16

FARGO, N.D. — We have some bad news if you have tickets to see “Once The Musical” next month in Fargo.

The national tour stop at Fargodome has been canceled due to a tour scheduling change.

The production was set to be here on February 16.

They tried to find a replacement show but all options have been exhausted.

Ticket purchases will be refunded automatically by credit card.

Refund checks will be mailed for all purchases made by check or cash.