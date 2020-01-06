“Once The Musical” Fargodome Stop Canceled

The production was set to be here on February 16
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — We have some bad news if you have tickets to see “Once The Musical” next month in Fargo.

The national tour stop at Fargodome has been canceled due to a tour scheduling change.

The production was set to be here on February 16.

They tried to find a replacement show but all options have been exhausted.

Ticket purchases will be refunded automatically by credit card.

Refund checks will be mailed for all purchases made by check or cash.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

You Might Like