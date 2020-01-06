“Once The Musical” Fargodome Stop Canceled
FARGO, N.D. — We have some bad news if you have tickets to see “Once The Musical” next month in Fargo.
The national tour stop at Fargodome has been canceled due to a tour scheduling change.
The production was set to be here on February 16.
They tried to find a replacement show but all options have been exhausted.
Ticket purchases will be refunded automatically by credit card.
Refund checks will be mailed for all purchases made by check or cash.