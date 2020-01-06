Prairie Roots Co-Op Is Closing Its Doors After Two Years

The organization let the public know through their social medias.

FARGO, N.D.- Since the store opened three years ago, Prairie Roots Co-op already faced some challenges.

“One of the initial issues from our performer from the consultants that we were involved with. They predicted a sales volume twice what the actual sales volume was during the first year,” says State Sen. Tim Mathern, Board Member of Prairie Roots.

The store is getting ready to close its doors after three last tries to try to stay open.

“We changed our inventory, so that we didn’t just bring in product that the vendors thought would sell, we only started to sell products that we saw a return in term of customers,” Mathern says.

The organization also tried a joint venture with another organization and a fundraising campaign with a goal of $250,000.

Dan Rice has been supporting Prairie Roots Co-Op since the store first opened its doors in 2017.

“I felt very sad and still do. We were hopeful for a while. We’ve known there were financial challenges in keeping the store going. But, I think we all were hopeful that there would be some kind of a solution and as I understand it, when it comes right down to it,” Rice says.

Rice says that this store gave the community a chance to connect.

“It’s more than just a business. And that’s what I think a lot of people don’t understand. There’s the community improvement of the quality of life of people in the community that’s going to be lost, ” he adds.

After months of discussing the future of the store, the organization realized that they could not continue to provide uncertainty for their employees.

“It was really looking at our employees and noting that maybe we could not pay them in another week,” Mathern says.

The organization will have a board meeting tonight to further discuss the closing of the store and hear some ideas from other members to see if there are any other alternatives.