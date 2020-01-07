Fargo Police Looking for Two Missing Adults

Police say they are known to stay at local hotels and work day labor jobs.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is seeking assistance locating two missing adults.

Thirty-one-year-old Bonnie Jean Moores and 40-year-old Jimmy Shane Shoemake were last seen in late October 2019 when they were released from jail.

Moores is 5’1″, 115 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Shoemake is 5’10”, 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Neither has a permanent address.

Anyone with information should call 701-241-1405 or text 701-730-8888 or call the tip line at 701-241-5777.