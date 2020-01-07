Fargo Public Schools Hosts Annual State Of The School

FARGO, N.D. – The theater at Fargo South High School was packed as parents and even some students came out to hear the state of the school.

Superintendent Rupak Gandhi talked about many topics within the district from increasing

Kindergarten classes to the district’s first e-sports team.

However, the main topic was about social and emotional learning and how the district is making sure all students get necessary emotional attention.

After the presentation, parents were put into groups so that they could ask questions and voice any concerns.

“It’s critically important for us to have parent involvement and to provide structures, to be able to do that. First and foremost, it’s our job to be able to make sure that we’re able to communicate with parents of where are we as a school district, where are we headed moving forward? And then secondly to get input and feedback on direction moving forward so that we can make sure that we’re able to provide the best programming and the best education for our students,” says Fargo superintendent Rupak Gandhi.

Dr. Gandhi spoke for about twenty five minutes before bringing up two district educators to present a live podcast to the audience.

The Hear for the Kids podcast discusses information and ideas about school, mental health, and home life.

A link to the information from the address can be found here, and a link to listen to Hear for the Kids can be found here.