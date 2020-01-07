Pentagon confirms Iran fires at Iraqi base housing US troops

TEHRAN, Iran – (AP) – Iran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general.

Iranian state TV says Tehran fired a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi air base housing U.S. troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate. U.S. officials confirmed airstrikes at the air base. There was no immediate word on injuries.

President Donald Trump and his top advisers are being pressured to disclose more details about the intelligence that led him to order the killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The general’s death has greatly heightened tension with Tehran. Trump contended Tuesday that his decision saved American lives and that members of Congress will be briefed on what led to the attack.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon that Iranian threats against Americans were “days away” from being executed. Democrats are calling for more information to be declassified.