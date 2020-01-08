Becker County Sheriff Requests Help Locating Runaway

Dominic has ties to the Audubon, Detroit Lakes and Lake Park areas.

1/3

2/3

3/3

AUDUBON, Minn.–The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a runaway from the Audubon/Detroit Lakes area.

Seventeen-year-old Dominic Elhard was last seen on January 1 when he visited a friend in Detroit Lakes.

Authorities say Dominic has ties to the Audubon, Detroit Lakes and Lake Park areas, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

He does not have a vehicle or working cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff’s office at 218-847-2661.