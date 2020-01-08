Court Halts Online Access to Documents over Privacy Concerns

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Supreme Court has suspended newly expanded online access to court documents after dozens of people complained about the potential loss of privacy.

In September, the high court changed its system to begin allowing online access to spare people the burden of having to go to a courthouse to request record.

The change took effect Jan. 1. But State Court Administrator Sally Holewa said more documents than expected don’t comply with a 2009 privacy rule for redacting sensitive information such as Social Security numbers and birthdates.

Holewa said that the court remains committed to online access.