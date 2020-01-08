Girl Scouts Unveil New Cookie Flavor

Lemon Ups Go On Sale Alongside Other Cookies On February 21st

It’s almost that time of year, when adorable little girls flash a cute smile and get us to fork over a ton of money for those sweet, sweet girl scout cookies.

It’s a time of year I look forward to and dread at the same time.

But this year we have something new to look forward to.

Introducing the new Lemon Ups cookies.

These crispy bites are packed with bold lemon flavor and a new twist, featuring inspirational messages on each one.

Some of the empowering phases include “I am a leader,” and “I am a go-getter.”

We got to try the cookies before they went on sale on the KVRR Local News morning show. See what we think of them in the video above.

You can feel guilt free when indulging in a pack.

Girl Scout officials say every cookie order helps a young girl learn about money management and how to run a business.

The cookie selling season for the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons runs from February 21st through March 23rd.

What’s your favorite cookie? let us know! Are you a Samoa person, or a Thin Mint fan?I

Tell us your favorite on the KVRR Local News Facebook and Twitter.