School Bus Carrying Seven Kids Involved in Crash Near Mandan

The bus driver and six kids on board were uninjured

MANDAN, N.D.–A Harlow’s school bus was involved in a crash six miles north of Mandan on Tuesday.

The school bus was crossing County Road 140 from James Drive to Terrier Lane when the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a minivan.

The bus driver and seven kids on board were uninjured. The two occupants in the minivan received minor injuries.

The school bus driver was cited for failing to yield.