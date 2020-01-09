Bison fans make their way to Texas

NDSU fans starting to make their way to the lone star state.

FARGO, N.D. – As it gets closer and closer to Saturday’s FCS Championship game, fans are making sure to get there early.

We caught up with some of them at the airport who say that what makes this experience great every year is the way fans handle themselves at the games.

Some say this trip has become a family tradition, while others say they are just excited to reunite with other Bison fans.

“It’s fun. It’s like being in Fargo, you know all your friends and family and people you tailgate with, and everything from the school. So, it’s a fun vacation away and a good time,” says one family.

“It’s always fun. It’s a good place to have a reunion with other fans that you’ve known over the years, so I wouldn’t miss it,” says a longtime fan.

