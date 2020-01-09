Madison Elementary Reaches Reading Goal

The students went bowling as a way to celebrate.

FARGO, N.D. – As part of the Read to Lead initiative students from kindergarten to first grade have to complete 20 minutes and second to fifth graders have to complete 30 minutes of reading every day.

The program is done for two months and students get to pick the book of their choice.

Those who completed their reading were able to enjoy one hour of bowling.

One third grader says reading gives you a wider vocabulary.

“So, you can learn more words, you can understand books more often and understand how other people talk. What they’re life is kind of about, because it might be an autobiography or something. So, you might know their life more,” says third grader Clara.

90% of the student body at Madison surpassed their reading goal.