Man being Sought after Crashing Vehicle and Fleeing Scene

Police have not been able to locate or identify the driver.

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Police are searching for a man who fled the scene after crashing a vehicle on Thursday.

Officers responded to a single-rollover crash in the 1400 block of 42nd Street South at approximately 6:55 a.m. A witness told them a mid 20’s, white man wearing jeans and a dark hoodie got out of the vehicle and ran northbound.

Police say the registered owner of the vehicle, a silver Geo Prism, recently sold the vehicle. Police have not been able to locate or identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 701-235-4493 or text 701-730-8888.