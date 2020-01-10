Bismarck Man Is Dead After Officer Involved Shooting

BISMARCK, ND –A 30-year-old Bismarck man is dead after being shot by West Dakota SWAT officers after displaying a gun and shooting outside a window.

Officers responded to a 911 call, from a neighbor, in the 100 block of Riverside Park Rd. around 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

A caller reported lots of noises consistent with sawing and hammering.

The caller also heard the man say he had a bomb.

Police earlier received two separate calls involving the same residence.

The first call was a welfare check, where the man-made statements that he had weapons, and would use them if anyone entered the residence illegally.

The second call was from a delivery worker, who stated that the suspect brandished a handgun, and made statements that he had several more guns.

Officers evacuated several nearby homes and attempted to contact the subject.

The subject refused to come out, and told officers that he had numerous rounds of ammunition, could blow up the neighbor’s wall, and had barricaded the door.

Due to the statements made, The West Dakota SWAT team was called, and an arrest warrant was issued for terrorizing.

SWAT negotiators contacted the subject, who continued to refuse to come out of the residence.

During that time, SWAT officers heard a gunshot from within the residence.

Approximately 10 minutes later, officers observed the subject in a second-floor window with a pistol, shooting out of the window.

SWAT officers responded to the threat by shooting back at the subject.

When officers were able to make a safe entry into the residence and found the man dead.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations has been called and conducting the investigation.

The identification of the deceased is pending notification of relatives.