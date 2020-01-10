LIVE: Fight The Frost At The Fargodome

3 Days Of Inflatables And Games To Keep Your Kids Happy During Winter

We’re only a few days into January, but you can already wrap up Parent of the Year honors this weekend.

Fight the Frost returns to the Fargodome.

Kids and people who are kids at heart can enjoy more than 30 inflatable games.

I got to try a few of them out live Friday morning. Check out how I fared against staff at the Fargodome and Games Galore at the Hippo Chow Down and Wrecking Ball games.

You can check out all the inflatables and other games like black light dodgeball and archery tag this weekend.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free. You only have to pay to play the games.

And if you’re a sports fan, the Bison and Vikings games will both be on the big screens at the Fargodome during the event.

Click here for more information.