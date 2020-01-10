Public Meetings Scheduled to Discuss Potential Spring Flooding Threats

Each meeting will allow time at the end for the public to ask questions.

FARGO, N.D.–A series of meetings are scheduled to inform the public about the potential for 2020 spring flood threats and preventative measures to take.

The meetings, hosted by the North Dakota State Water Commission and Department of Emergency Services, will be held in Fargo, Grand Forks and Jamestown.

FEMA, the National Weather Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will provide information on dam operations, current flood forecasts, flood preparedness and mitigation tips, and flood insurance.

The Fargo meeting is January 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Fargo Cass Public Health located at 1240 25th Street S.

The Grand Forks meeting is January 28 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 255 N 4th Street.

The Jamestown meeting is January 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Center located at 212 3rd Avenue NE.

