Trey Lance Wins Walter Payton Award

Trey’s father, Carlton Lance, accepts the Walter Payton Award from College Football Hall of Famer Gary Reasons. pic.twitter.com/DVbcrkS6df — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) January 11, 2020

North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance becomes the first Freshman Walter Payton Award winner.

The Marshall, Minnesota native is also the first Bison to win the award, which is given out to the FCS’ offensive player of the year. Lance also won the Jerry Rice Award which goes to the top Freshman in the FCS.