First United Methodist Church hosts decluttering workshop

The session featured organizing specialist Linda Lammers

FARGO, N.D. — A new year means lifestyle changes for a lot of people.

Most include eating healthy and getting to the gym more.

But Fargo’s First United Methodist Church recognized a different kind of change folks need help with: decluttering their homes.

“There’s so many people who, we realize we have so much stuff and it gets in our way, so starting the year out fresh with getting rid of our junk,” says Linda Bates with First United Methodist Church.

But that process of elimination can be overwhelming, if not seemingly impossible.

She says, “It’s kind of like, ‘Where do I start and how do I start?’ And if you have someone who maybe can give you some suggestions or even do it with you, it makes it a little easier.”

That someone is Linda Lammers, owner of CHANGE IS GOOD and an expert on getting people more organized.

Lammers started her business 12 years ago, when her parents decided to move and realized just how much stuff they had accumulated over the years.

“We didn’t know what we were doing as kids. My folks didn’t know what we were doing, what they were doing, and so it was a very difficult situation.”

Now, Lammers specializes in helping people who are in similar situations she and her family were once in.

When decluttering or downsizing, she recommends starting with things you own that haven’t been used in a few years, shredding all unnecessary paperwork, and to simply tackle the process a couple hours at a time.

“When you go home to, you know, stuff all over the place, it kind of holds you back and it’s such a good feeling to get rid of things that you no longer need.”

Getting rid of those things doesn’t mean throwing them away.

Lammers emphasizes the importance of passing our unwanted items to others in the community.

“Tremendous need in the area. Tremendous need. And when we take them into the donation resources, they’re just very, very happy to receive those items and we know it’s going to be put to good use,” she says.

Find more information about CHANGE IS GOOD at www.changeisgood.us.com/.